Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Gets its First Trailer and it Looks Good

Sonic The Hedgehog is a film that went beyond all my expectations. After its troubled development and the almost cosmic horror appearance of the original movie Sonic, anybody could have expected the film to bomb - including the fact it was released during the height of COVID. Still, it was a success, it was well-received, and it was a genuinely (if not good) decent film.

All pointed towards us getting Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which was announced earlier this year, leading to the trailer we've got now.

Now you've seen the trailer; you are pretty much aware of what's coming in the film. We've got Knuckles (the outstanding Idris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey - Tails in Sonic Boom), with most of the returning cast, including a more moustachioed Jim Carrey.

For the official synopsis, read below:

The world’s favourite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

There is no firm date for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but with how quick the first was released after first being revealed, and that's after the changes in such a short time and a three-month delay, I imagine we'll see this somewhere around March. Until then, here are some stills.