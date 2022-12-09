Final Fantasy XVI Delivers a June 2023 Release Date and Bloody Revenge in a New Trailer

Well, it seems the leakers came through this time. Rumors have been circulating that Final Fantasy XVI would be coming our way in June, and during The Game Awards, that was confirmed. Square Enix also dropped a new trailer for the game, this time focusing on the subject of revenge. The trailer shows off plenty of bloody betrayal and vows for revenge, but it also serves up a decent of amount of action and showdowns between the giant Eikons summons. Check it all out for yourself, below.

Damn, looks like intense stuff, particularly when you know some of the things the game is doing to earn its M rating. Need to know more? Here’s the game’s official description…

“Final Fantasy XVI brings players into Valisthea, which is studded with Mothercrystals—glittering mountains of crystal that tower over the realms around them, blessing them with aether. For generations, people have flocked to these beacons to take advantage of their blessing, using the aether to conjure magicks that let them live lives of comfort and plenty. Great powers have grown up around each Mothercrystal, and an uneasy peace has long reigned between them. Yet now the peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions.

The Eikons are the most powerful and deadly creatures in Valisthea. Each resides within a Dominant—a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dread power. In some nations these Dominants are treated as royalty in admiration of this strength—in others they are bound in fear of it, and forced to serve as weapons of war. Those who are born as Dominants cannot escape their fate, however cruel it may be.

Final Fantasy XVI follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua—the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge.”

Final Fantasy XVI launches on PS5 on June 22, 2023 with pre-orders being open now. The game will be PS5 exclusive for at least six months, with Square Enix yet to reveal what will happen after that.