Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is FromSoftware’s Next Big Project, Coming in 2023

At this point, any new announcement from FromSoftware is a major event, and at The Game Awards the next big thing was revealed. Rumors have swirled for a while now that FromSoftware would be going back to its roots from before it was the “Souls” studio with a new Armored Core title, and now it's been confirmed. Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon was announced in an eye-catching trailer showcasing a bold, stylized look and some intense action. Check out the game’s debut trailer, below.

I'll be honest, I'm more into fantasy than mechs, but I can put my preferences aside if FromSoftware wants to do mechs again. Need to know more? Here's the official description for Armored Core VI Fire of Rubicon...

"Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon will offer a game experience based on the mech game know-how FromSoftware cultivated over 25 years of developing games in the series, but now introducing groundbreaking gameplay found in the developer’s recent action games. The new ARMORED CORE title will combine these elements into thrilling action that only mechas can provide. The game promises to be a unique entry in the mech action game genre.

In Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, players will be able to freely move through massive three-dimensional environments with rapid maneuverability while experiencing visceral vehicular combat. Signature to FromSoftware’s carefully crafted game design, the game will feature challenging and memorable battles along with a fulfilling progression system and deep gameplay, all of it now powered by assembling mechs and going into combat with massive bosses. Players will recognize the sense of satisfaction and achievement when they overcome a difficult situation and relish momentary victory, and perhaps a boost to their standing, before encountering the next challenge."

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon launches sometime in 2023. Platforms have yet to be specified.