Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Delivers an Intense Gameplay Trailer and March 2023 Release Date

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been the subject of numerous rumors and leaks over the past few weeks, with a potential release date and more slipping out. Well, just minutes ago at The Game Awards EA and developer Respawn Entertainment officially revealed a March 2023 release date for Survivor along with a new trailer providing our first look at gameplay.

While we get some hints about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's story, the trailer largely focuses on action, as we get a peek at a number of new features, including dismemberment (at least against robots), dual-wield lightsabers, the ability to ride on various aliens, what appears to possibly be support characters, and more. You can check the trailer out, below.

Looks like an impressive step up over Respawn’s first Star Wars title! Haven’t been keeping up with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Here’s the official description of the game…

“Picking up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC."

Continue Cal’s Journey – No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in - with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him.

Go Beyond Your Training – The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Creatively leverage all these skills to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.

Explore an Untamed Galaxy – Discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique biomes, challenges, and enemies. Master new skills, equipment, and abilities that will augment the ways you explore, fight, and roam. With larger areas to explore and more to discover off the beaten path, players who adventure beyond the horizon will find hidden rewards.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on March 17, 2023. What do you think? Ready to swing that lightsaber again?