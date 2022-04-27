The Elder Scrolls Arena/Daggerfall and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Are Free on Steam

Following the announced transition from the Bethesda.net launcher, Bethesda has released many of its games on Steam, including classics like The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory. Some of them, such as The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, are also available for free.

The Elder Scrolls: Arena started it all in March 1994, winning several Game of the Year awards and setting up a new standard for the cRPG genre.

The imperial battlemage Jagar Tharn betrays the Emperor Uriel Septim by imprisoning him in an alternate dimension, then assuming the Emperor’s identity and place on the throne. A lone prisoner must travel to Tamriel’s most famous and dangerous sites to collect the shattered Staff of Chaos, save the Emperor and free the Empire.

Two and a half years later, Bethesda released The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, which surpassed the original in both critical and commercial acclaim.

The ancient golem Numidium, a powerful weapon once used by the great Tiber Septim to unify Tamriel, has been found in Iliac Bay. In the power struggle that follows, the King of Daggerfall is murdered and his spirit haunts the kingdom. The Emperor Uriel Septim VII sends his champion to the province of High Rock to put the king’s spirit to rest and ensure that the golem does not fall into the wrong hands.

As for Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, the game developed by Splash Damage was originally published by Activision in May 2003. However, its rights passed to Bethesda when the parent company ZeniMax Media acquired id Software back in 2014.

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory is a free-to-play, objective-based multiplayer World War 2 first-person shooter. Featuring up to 32 players, choose either the Axis or Allies, as you fight across six maps based on real-world battle locations. Play as one of five unique classes (Engineer, Medic, Soldier, Field Ops, and Covert Ops) as you work with your team to complete key objectives necessary for victory.

Bethesda Game Studios is now developing The Elder Scrolls VI, though it'll only be released a few years from now as they are focusing on launching Starfield later this year. The future for Wolfenstein is more nebulous, as it's been nearly four years since current developer MachineGames has hinted at the third installment in the new franchise. The Swedish studio is also now busy with the development of an untitled Indiana Jones game.