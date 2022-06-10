Wolfenstein and Indiana Jones Dev MachineGames are “So Excited” for Xbox Showcase

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is coming up this weekend, but what exactly is Microsoft planning to show? Certain things, like Bethesda’s much-anticipated Starfield, are likely a lock, and it’s rumored others, like the new Fable and Perfect Dark, will be no-shows. Well, it seems like MachineGames, the Swedish dev behind the modern Wolfenstein games and the upcoming Indiana Jones title (they’ve really corned the market on Nazi pummeling) is pretty excited about the show. Here’s what they recently had to say on the subject on LinkedIn…

While perhaps MachineGames is simply excited to see what their colleagues are working on, the wording here definitely seems to point to the studio having something to show. So, what might we see? While it’s possible we get a new Indiana Jones tease, any sort of full reveal is unlikely, as last year MachineGames said it would be “some time” before they had anything to show. Granted, it’s been around a year and a half since they said that, but still, don’t get your hopes up Indy fans.

We’re developing a new Indiana Jones video game! As huge fans of the franchise, it’s a tremendous honor for us to create a brand-new Indiana Jones game with a completely original story. We’re very excited and can’t wait to share more in the future! https://t.co/2oN6TZ5GJO — machinegames (@machinegames) January 12, 2021

More likely, is that we’ll finally lay eyes on the next entry in the Wolfenstein series. Back in 2018, before the co-op-focused Wolfenstein: Youngblood was even released, Bethesda’s Pete Hines confirmed there was a Wolfenstein III in the works, so MachineGames has been toiling away on it for quite some time at this point. Long enough to have a nice juicy trailer ready perhaps!

Absolutely we’re making a Wolfenstein III. They said on stage that they’re taking a break from the larger story to do [Wolfenstein: Youngblood], but we all have to see how that ends.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed, so don’t get too prematurely excited about seeing something from MachineGames. It seems likely, but you never know.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase drops this Sunday (June 12). What kind of reveals are you hoping the show brings us?