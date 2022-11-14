AMD’s Open-Source AMDVLK Vulkan Driver 22.Q4.2 Delivers Even Better Performance Across Various Games

The AMD Vulkan driver, AMDVLK, received an update today, bringing the open-source Vulkan implementation to version 2022.Q4.2. The newest driver updates the Khronos Vulkan headers (version 1.3.232), and also improves the performance on Wolfenstein II, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Quake II RTX, and DDnet in graphics card benchmarks.

There were some minor fixes in the newest AMD AMDVLK 2022.Q4.2 update. New versions affected the dEQP-VK.pipeline.pipeline_library.graphics_library.misc.non_graphics and the dEQP-VK.ray _tracing_pipeline.acceleration_structures.query_pool_results.cpu by creating a new CTS failure module. In Zink, there was a failure in the GTF-GL46.gtf32.GL3Tests.packed_pixels.packed_ pixels test that was fixed. Lastly, Battlefield 1 had a rendering issue affecting the visuals in the game that has now been corrected. The newest fixes allow Linux users and Steam Play Linux users to enjoy their games without further issues.

The Wolfenstein game series revolves around World War II and initially follows Army Captain "BJ" Biazkowicz fighting against Axis powers in an alternate universe where the Nazi army won the war. The game deals with the supernatural and is one of the first games to introduce the first-person shooter genre. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Wolfenstein: Youngblood were developed by MachineGames, with Youngblood working alongside Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks.

Quake II RTX updates the original Quake II game, one of the more popular id Software classics. The implementation of NVIDIA GeForce's RTX technology improves lighting, reflections, shadows, and more, reviving a fantastic game for new and legacy gamers.

DDnet, or DDrraceNetwork, was initially known as a modified version of the game Teeworlds, a two-dimensional action shooter. The game allows players to fight through maps with up to sixty-four other players with fourteen global server locations worldwide. The game offers the ability to make custom maps and collect several weapons.

Battlefield 1 is a team-based first-person shooter in World War I. The game, praised for its depiction of the War and the tenth installment in the series, was developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts.

The new changes arrive before the release of the newest AMD Radeon RX 7000 (RDNA 3) series graphics cards before the December launch date. You can download the newest version of the AMDVLK driver from the GitHub page and instructions for installing the newest driver into Linux.

