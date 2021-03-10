The Elden Ring Reveal Hasn’t Been Pushed by Leaks, as It Was Never Going to Happen in March – Rumor

The highly-anticipated Elden Ring reveal is not happening in March, but it seems like this won't be due to the leaked trailer.

Speaking on Twitter, Lance McDonald, a well-known figure in the Souls community who developed the Bloodborne 60 FPS patch, revealed that the leaked trailer hasn't pushed back the reveal, as it was never meant to happen in March to begin with.

Elden Ring Reveal Possibly Pushed Back Due to Leak, Expect Something by June Says Insider

Elden Ring was never going to be revealed in March and the leaks haven’t caused any plans to change. People are just using the leaks as an excuse as for why their inaccurate predictions aren’t coming true. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) March 10, 2021

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb was among those who talked about an Elden Ring reveal happening in March. Yesterday he commented on the matter again, saying that the leak may have forced Bandai Namco to change plans.

I'm less certain [about an Elden Ring reveal in March], and I'm less certain because I think that the leak might have messed things up a little bit. […] The reason I think the leak might have messed things up, is I just think Bandai Namco are cracking down, figuring out how to adjust the messaging, making sure they fully understand how the leak happened...and then [they'll] continue down the path toward officially announcing the game.

It has been months since the Elden Ring announcement, and we still have to get a proper look at the game. According to well-known insider Omnipotent, the next game by From Software will feature the same online multiplayer features, PvP, and class system seen in the Souls series.

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC and consoles. A final release date has yet to be announced.