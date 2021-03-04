Elden Ring To Feature PvP, Online Multiplayer, Souls Series Class System – Rumor

Elden Ring, From Software's next game, is going to come with some of the features that fans have come to love in the Souls series.

Speaking on the ResetERA forums, Omnipotent, who proved to be a reliable insider in the past, confirmed that Elden Ring will feature PvP and online multiplayer features. These were missing in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, so it is definitely good news that they are coming back.

Elden Ring Concept Art Leaker Provides New Details on Leaked Trailer, Locations and More

PvP/Online stuff is in

PvP and multiplayer aren't the only features that will make a comeback in Elden Ring, as the game will feature the same character creation and class system seen in the Souls series.

Same system thats been used in all the souls games up til now. Starting classes but beyond that you can do whatever.

Omnipotent also commented on the Elden Ring trailer that leaked online this week. According to the insider, this wasn't a controlled leak, and it is likely that From Software wasn't even aware of this trailer's existence.

I'm going to avoid detailing how this happened, but I will say that this was neither a "controlled" nor "intentional" leak orchestrated by Bandai and Fromsoft to generate hype or something silly like that. It's your usual run of the mill leak. This trailer was made by Bandai for internal use only and there's a good chance From probably wasn't even aware of it, let alone in control of it. This specific trailer wasn't intended to be viewed by the public at this or any other time as far as I can tell. I will also state that while I have heard that a reveal is in the works for "soon"(tm), this leak surfacing now is merely coincidental and isn't an indication that anything is going to happen right this second. I doubt this "forces Bandai's hand" into doing anything sooner than they want as it seems like they were already made aware of the situation prior to it going public anyway.

Even though the trailer finally gave us a first look at Elden Ring, it has revealed very little according to Omnipotent, as it doesn't showcase some key features like the weather system.

I guess it would depend on your definition of spoiler but it doesn't really show a whole lot of anything and doesn't even showcase some key features like weather.

One thing that apparently won't be changing in the final release is how colorful Elden Ring looks, compared to other From Software games.

Its a pretty colorful game, and that was their intention. Not to say that there isn't dark shit but more bright, colorful and vibrant is very intentionally what they were going for with ERs visual identity.

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC and consoles. A release date has yet to be confirmed.