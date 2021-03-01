Elden Ring Full Reveal Will Happen With a Simple Trailer Drop – Rumor
It has been a very long time since From Software and Bandai Namco talked about Elden Ring, and it seems like making a prediction on when the game will be fully revealed is going to be difficult.
Speaking during his latest livestream, former Game Informer senior editor Imran Khan, revealed that, when From Software and Bandai Namco will want to reveal Elden Ring, they will do so by simply dropping a trailer. Khan's statement can be found in this Twitch video at the 2:40:05 mark.
Elden Ring has been announced back in 2019 at the Microsoft E3 press conference, and very little has been said about the game since. Last December, a well-known Chinese content creator shared alleged concept art of the game, revealing some gameplay details that do fall in line with other rumors shared previously. According to well-known journalists like Jason Schreier and Jeff Grubb, we will finally hear more about Elden Ring very soon, so hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer to see if the rumors were true.
Elden Ring is now in development for PC and consoles. A final release date has yet to be announced.
A NEW WORLD CREATED BY HIDETAKA MIYAZAKI AND GEORGE R. R. MARTIN
Unparalleled adventure awaits in ELDEN RING, the next epic fantasy title created by FromSoftware, Inc. and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
ELDEN RING is FromSoftware’s largest game to-date and is set in a sprawling realm steeped in a rich and bloody history crafted by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential and critically acclaimed DARK SOULS video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire.
