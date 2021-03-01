Elden Ring Full Reveal Will Happen With a Simple Trailer Drop – Rumor

It has been a very long time since From Software and Bandai Namco talked about Elden Ring, and it seems like making a prediction on when the game will be fully revealed is going to be difficult.

Speaking during his latest livestream, former Game Informer senior editor Imran Khan, revealed that, when From Software and Bandai Namco will want to reveal Elden Ring, they will do so by simply dropping a trailer. Khan's statement can be found in this Twitch video at the 2:40:05 mark.

Elden Ring has been announced back in 2019 at the Microsoft E3 press conference, and very little has been said about the game since. Last December, a well-known Chinese content creator shared alleged concept art of the game, revealing some gameplay details that do fall in line with other rumors shared previously. According to well-known journalists like Jason Schreier and Jeff Grubb, we will finally hear more about Elden Ring very soon, so hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer to see if the rumors were true.

Elden Ring is now in development for PC and consoles. A final release date has yet to be announced.