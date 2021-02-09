The Bloodborne Unofficial 60 FPS Patch Has Been Released Online

The Bloodborne 60 FPS unofficial patch has been released online today, finally allowing the public to experience From Software's PlayStation 4 exclusive in 60 FPS glory.

The development of the patch, which has been created by Lance McDonald, was completed a while back, but the modder waited to release it to the public in case Sony released an official update to make the game run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5. This hasn't happened as of now, and so the unofficial patch has been released.

The Bloodborne 60 FPS unofficial patch requires a PlayStation 4 that can run unsigned code. Once applied to the latest version of the game, the patch will make the game run at 60 FPS and optionally drop the rendering resolution to 720p to keep performance as stable as possible.

I have build a utility that, when applied to a copy of Bloodborne v1.09 (the latest update), will modify the game engine in a way that allows most of the gameplay logic to run at arbitrary update speeds, increases the framerate cap to 60fps, and optionally lowers the rendering resolution to 1280x720. Please be sure to decrypt your eboot.bin and if needed, "un-sELF" it as well. The file when viewed in a hex editor should start with "ELF" and be exactly 93667641 bytes in size. You can download this utility from here: http://manfightdragon.com/60fpspatch.zip I am not providing instructions for how to make backup copies of Bloodborne, or how to run a backup copy of your game on your console. These things are well documented online. Please enjoy it.

Bloodborne is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.