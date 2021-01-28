New Elden Rings news should be arriving soon, as seemingly teased by Venture Beat journalist Jeff Grubb.

Fans have long been waiting for new details about the highly-anticipated title from From Software, and new information about the action-RPG might be inbound.

That is, at least, if Grubb’s tease on Twitter isn’t a mere joke. Replying to a Twitter post from industry insider ‘Nibel’ about his unhealthy ‘stock’ excitement for the game, the Venture Beat journalist replied that it should “soon go to the moon”, possibly teasing that new news is imminent.

Should soon go to the moon🚀 — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) January 28, 2021

Of course, this isn’t exactly a confirmation that new information about Elden Ring will indeed be announced shortly, but we wanted to share it nonetheless. For now, please keep your expectations in check.

Details about From Software’s upcoming title are rare, but last month, we reported on two pieces of concept art that allegedly leaked online, one of them sharing similarities with the art style from From Software’s ever-popular Bloodborne from 2015.

Elden Ring was officially announced for PC and consoles during E3 2019. The game began development in 2017 following the release of the Dark Souls III: The Ringed City DLC. The game is set in a new world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones writer, George R.R. Martin.

“Collaborating with George R.R. Martin to create the ELDEN RING mythos has been a genuinely delightful experience and a source of wonderful inspiration. The team is working hard to ensure that the world of ELDEN RING will be a fascinating place for players to explore, filled with peril and wonder from its furthest reaches to its lowest depths. This is a FromSoftware title through and through, rich in fantasy and RPG action. We sincerely hope you look forward to it.” Said Hidetaka Miyazaki, President of FromSoftware, Inc. and Game Director for ELDEN RING.

“Building the world of ELDEN RING with Miyazaki-san and his team was a treat! The graphics, mythos, and action-RPG gameplay will deliver an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait for people to see what ELDEN RING has in store for them.” Said George R.R. Martin.