Elden Ring Reveal Possibly Pushed Back Due to Leak, Expect Something by June Says Insider

When will we get our first real look at From Software’s anticipated Elden Ring? Of course, a few brief, blurry seconds of the game leaked last week, but it seems that sneak preview may cost us. VentureBeat’s usually-reliable Jeff Grubb just dropped his first episode of The Game Mess Show, in which he plans to provide regular behind-the-scenes updates on upcoming game events and announcements. According to him Bandai Namco was originally planning to unveil Elden Ring sometime this month, but the recent leak may have pushed everything back…

I'm less certain [about an Elden Ring reveal in March], and I'm less certain because I think that the leak might have messed things up a little bit. […] The reason I think the leak might have messed things up, is I just think Bandai Namco are cracking down, figuring out how to adjust the messaging, making sure they fully understand how the leak happened...and then [they'll] continue down the path toward officially announcing the game.

So, when will we see Elden Ring now? Well, Grubb says a lot of publishers are planning announcements for the traditional E3 season in June, and that we should expect to see Elden Ring by then and “no later”.

There's going to be opportunities for them to [reveal Elden Ring]. If they don't want to do it on their own -- and they could do it on their own -- but if they don't want to do it on their own, June is not that far away. E3 is coming. If I were going to put it on the list, I would say, I would expect it by E3 and no later.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Elden Ring is a collaboration between Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin and the Dark Souls masters at From Software. Leaks and rumors have pointed to a game very much in the same vein as other From Software games, albeit with a more “grandiose” scope and character-driven story.

Elden Ring has been announced for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. A release window has yet to be revealed.