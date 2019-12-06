The Diamond Casino Heist Launches December 12th as GTA Online’s Most Complex Operation

The Diamond Casino Heist is a new operation coming to GTA Online on December 12th. According to Rockstar Games, it'll be the most complex one ever introduced to the game thanks to an entirely different approach.

Something’s up at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Patrons have reported seeing unusual security patrols on the casino floor. Penthouse owners are receiving cryptic text messages from the Cheng Family Holdings Insiders have spotted unfamiliar blueprints on Agatha Baker’s desk, and visitors to their website are certain the intrusions there can only mean one thing: there’s a crew getting ready to take the whole thing down.

Prepare yourself for the biggest, most audacious, most complex criminal operation ever to hit Los Santos in The Diamond Casino Heist – coming December 12 to GTA Online.

Infiltrating the most extravagant entertainment and luxury living complex in the entire state won’t be easy, and careful and comprehensive preparation will be rewarded to reach one hitherto unattainable goal: breach the vault at The Diamond, grab the goods and exact revenge on the Duggan family.

The Diamond Casino Heist is an all-new approach to Heist architecture and execution: one huge gameplay-packed operation as you work with the Cheng family to infiltrate the most secure building in all of Los Santos. Featuring a diverse range of opportunities for set-up and prep missions that shape your plan of attack, multiple paths of approach, constantly changing security measures and a dizzying array of choices once inside. Expect outcomes for you and your crew to change on the fly as you deal with each new situation, leading to more choices mid-mission. Even if the best laid plans go sideways, you’ll have the opportunity to keep the mission afloat without failing by shooting your way out with your remaining team lives, all allowing the Heist to be highly replayable with new scenarios unfolding each time.

In order to plan the biggest Heist ever perpetrated in Los Santos, Heist crew leaders will setup an unexpected new commercial venture as a front, a retro Arcade business property shrouding the nerve center within where Heist operations are staged and rehearsed. While the business runs above, down below you can practice hacking keypads or cracking vault doors, store equipment and getaway vehicles, and owners of existing businesses can add a Master Control Terminal to handle all current operations.