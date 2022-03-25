GTA Online Gets “GTA+” Monthly Subscription Service Exclusively on Next-Gen Consoles

Do you want to get a bit of a headstart in GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and don’t mind spending a bit of money each month to do so? Well, Rockstar has announced GTA+, a new subscription service that will net you 500 thousand GTA bucks, early access to certain vehicles and cosmetics, “free” ownership of certain valuable properties, and more for $6 a month. Here’s a rundown of what subscribers will get during their first month…

GTA$ 500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

Of course, Shark Cards aren’t going away, but GTA+ subscribers can purchase special ones that provide “extra bonus cash.” The announcement of GTA+ both is and isn’t surprising – a subscription service certainly makes sense business-wise, but Rockstar hasn’t offered one until now (and it still isn’t on PC or last-gen consoles, as this is seemingly next-gen-consoles exclusive). It definitely seems like Rockstar is trying to entice as many folks as possible to cross over to the new PS5/XSX version of GTA Online.

GTA Online is available with the purchase of GTA V on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. A standalone version of the game can also be purchased on XSX and PS5. GTA+ launches March 29.