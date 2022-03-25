GTA Online Gets “GTA+” Monthly Subscription Service Exclusively on Next-Gen Consoles
Do you want to get a bit of a headstart in GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and don’t mind spending a bit of money each month to do so? Well, Rockstar has announced GTA+, a new subscription service that will net you 500 thousand GTA bucks, early access to certain vehicles and cosmetics, “free” ownership of certain valuable properties, and more for $6 a month. Here’s a rundown of what subscribers will get during their first month…
- GTA$ 500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.
- The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.
- The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.
- Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.
- Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.
- The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.
- The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.
- A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.
- 3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.
- 2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.
Of course, Shark Cards aren’t going away, but GTA+ subscribers can purchase special ones that provide “extra bonus cash.” The announcement of GTA+ both is and isn’t surprising – a subscription service certainly makes sense business-wise, but Rockstar hasn’t offered one until now (and it still isn’t on PC or last-gen consoles, as this is seemingly next-gen-consoles exclusive). It definitely seems like Rockstar is trying to entice as many folks as possible to cross over to the new PS5/XSX version of GTA Online.
GTA Online is available with the purchase of GTA V on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. A standalone version of the game can also be purchased on XSX and PS5. GTA+ launches March 29.
