Red Dead Online Support Seemingly Slowing Down so that Rockstar Can Focus on GTA VI (and GTA Online)

Today, Rockstar quietly hinted that Red Dead Online support will be slowing down so that it can focus on the development of Grand Theft Auto VI. The developer has also detailed what Red Dead Online players can expect in the ways of updates going forward.

Firstly, with both new and experienced players engaging in the wealth of activities already added to this massively rich world including Specialist Roles, story-based cooperative missions, competitive Showdown Modes, and much more, we will continue to showcase these unique additions through Red Dead Online’s monthly events as we move forward, so players of all levels can enjoy everything the vast frontier has to offer.

Alongside seasonal special events and experience improvements — plus other changes to enhance and maintain a healthy Red Dead Online environment — we plan to build upon existing modes and add new Telegram Missions this year, rather than delivering major themed content updates like in previous years, and we will continue to highlight and share the creative efforts of our Red Dead community at every opportunity via the Newswire and beyond.

As mentioned in the headline, while Red Dead Online support might be slowing down, GTA Online won't suffer from the same issues. After all, GTA: O continues to register incredible success almost ten years after its launch, so it does sound like a sensible choice based on the active player base.

In just a few short weeks, a new update is coming to GTA Online on all platforms that will expand upon the Criminal Careers of Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, and Nightclub Owner — alongside a set of Contact Missions that presents the opportunity to be sworn in as a special IAA field operative to investigate a budding criminal conspiracy.

This update will also feature some changes that have been long-requested by the community — such as reducing the effectiveness of homing missiles and countermeasures on the Oppressor Mk II, offering a more convenient way to access snacks and armor, and the ability to launch Sell Missions in Invite Only sessions. These are just a few of the experience improvements that will be coming this summer to GTA Online as we continue to incorporate more player feedback and other learnings moving forward.

We'll also be increasing some of the GTA$ payouts throughout the game to reward players for their time — regardless of what they choose to play. With such a wide range of things to do in GTA Online we believe that increasing these payouts will allow people greater freedom to do what they like and get what they want faster.

Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members will see payouts increased to encourage and reward cooperative play — along with increased GTA$ payouts across a variety of activities, including greater payouts across Races, Adversary Modes, and select Heist Finales.

Plus, our continued commitment to specially curated seasonal events, additional bonuses and gifts, community challenges, and other surprises for players will ensure that Los Santos remains as dynamic and unpredictable as ever.

In related Rockstar news, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5 Virtual Reality mods might soon be taken down due to a DMCA notice sent by Take-Two to Luke Ross.