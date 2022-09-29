Menu
Company

The Callisto Protocol New Trailer Is Focused on Black Iron’s Terrifying Secrets

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 29, 2022, 01:24 PM EDT
The Callisto Protocol

Today, Krafton and Striking Distance Studios have released a new trailer for the upcoming survival horror game The Callisto Protocol. Titled 'The Truth of Black Iron', the trailer is focused on the terrifying secrets that players will expose when exploring the prison.

The video also introduces another character, seemingly played by actress Karen Fukuhara, mainly known for her roles as Katana in 2016's Suicide Squad feature film and as Kimiko Miyashiro in Amazon Prime Video's TV series The Boys.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
The Callisto Protocol To Be Supported for One Year, DLC Investments Planned

The Callisto Protocol is ramping up marketing ahead of its planned December 2nd launch, which is less than two months before the release of the Dead Space remake. The game obviously owes a lot to that title since Striking Distance Studios' founders made the first installment while still at Visceral Games.

Just like Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol is heavily focused on dismemberment, though the developers reckon that combat feels different, being evenly split between melee and ranged.

We're in equal parts a melee and ranged game. What we want out of that is that you engage guys close up and then as you gain distance you use your guns and weapons on them. We also have what we call the GRP, which is a guards restraint device. What that will do is hold guys. You can grab them, pick them up, push them away, pull them towards you for all sorts of things. Once you get your hands on it, you get to have a little bit more fun.

The Callisto Protocol will be supported for at least one year, according to Striking Distance Studios, and DLC investments are also planned. On the technical side, the game will support hybrid ray traced shadows and ray traced reflections as well as AMD FSR 2.0 on PC.

The survival horror game will also be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

Products mentioned in this post

The Callisto Protocol
USD 60
Xbox Series S
USD 289

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order