The Callisto Protocol New Trailer Is Focused on Black Iron’s Terrifying Secrets

Today, Krafton and Striking Distance Studios have released a new trailer for the upcoming survival horror game The Callisto Protocol. Titled 'The Truth of Black Iron', the trailer is focused on the terrifying secrets that players will expose when exploring the prison.

The video also introduces another character, seemingly played by actress Karen Fukuhara, mainly known for her roles as Katana in 2016's Suicide Squad feature film and as Kimiko Miyashiro in Amazon Prime Video's TV series The Boys.

The Callisto Protocol is ramping up marketing ahead of its planned December 2nd launch, which is less than two months before the release of the Dead Space remake. The game obviously owes a lot to that title since Striking Distance Studios' founders made the first installment while still at Visceral Games.

Just like Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol is heavily focused on dismemberment, though the developers reckon that combat feels different, being evenly split between melee and ranged.

We're in equal parts a melee and ranged game. What we want out of that is that you engage guys close up and then as you gain distance you use your guns and weapons on them. We also have what we call the GRP, which is a guards restraint device. What that will do is hold guys. You can grab them, pick them up, push them away, pull them towards you for all sorts of things. Once you get your hands on it, you get to have a little bit more fun.

The Callisto Protocol will be supported for at least one year, according to Striking Distance Studios, and DLC investments are also planned. On the technical side, the game will support hybrid ray traced shadows and ray traced reflections as well as AMD FSR 2.0 on PC.

The survival horror game will also be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.