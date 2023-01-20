The Callisto Protocol Patch Adds New Game Plus Mode

A few hours ago, Striking Distance Studios revealed that patch 3.01 had been released for The Callisto Protocol. Its highlight is the addition of the New Game Plus mode, which allows users to restart a new game with all of the unlocks made with the completed save file.
The full patch notes are available below.
NEW GAME+
-
Users who previously completed the game will have access to NewGame+ after the patch.
-
Application restart may be required.
-
Requires an active save file from game completion.
-
GLOBAL
-
Fixed an issue where some users were not correctly granted the "The Protocol is About Life" achievement
-
Added New Game Plus. Complete The Callisto Protocol to unlock New Game Plus and carry your pression over to a new save. All weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits can be collected at the first Reforge
-
General performance optimizations across all platforms
-
Players no longer take damage when vaulting over obstacles
-
Fixed multiple issues where certain camera angles or progression paths could cause environments to stream out and allow Jacob to fall through the ground
-
Consistency pass on cabinets, lockers, and shelves to display correctly in High Contrast mode
-
Voice leveling and subtitle mismatch adjustments across localized languages
PC
-
Fixed low frequency crash in the Tunnels level during the Two Head fight
-
Skip Cinematics button has been mapped to the Interact/Pickup input
-
Fixed a long hitch when enabling Ray-Traced Shadows in the main menu
-
Prevented mouse cursor from displaying during some area transitions
PS4
-
Fixed low frequency crash in Snowcat when Jacob is talking to Dani
Sadly, neither this patch nor the previous one (version 2.01, released on December 15th) included any real performance optimizations for the PC version of The Callisto Protocol, which launched in a very disappointing state. We recently learned that the game cost over $160 million, and its updated sales projections aren't nearly as high as publisher Krafton had hoped.
