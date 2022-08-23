The Callisto Protocol Shows Off New Dismemberment-Heavy Gameplay

2022 is set to be capped off in horrifying fashion when Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield’s The Callisto Protocol launches in December, and today during the big Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, we got a new, bloody look at the game. Two clips were provided, one of which shows some new enemy types and plenty of dismemberment, for those who are at all concerned the violence would be toned down. We also see an exciting-looking scripted sequence in which the player is sucked down an aqueduct of sorts and must avoid various hazards, before falling victim to a particularly bloody death. You can check out the new trailer for yourself, below.

Need to know more about The Callisto Protocol? The game is said to be bigger than any of the Dead Space titles and will feature FSR 2.0 support (although likely not DLSS at launch due to an AMD partnership). Here are the game’s key features…

Horror Engineering - The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror from the mind of Glen Schofield. Blending atmosphere, tension, and brutality with terrifying moments of helplessness and humanity, The game immerses players in a pulse-pounding story where unspeakable horrors lurk around every corner.

- Set on Jupiter’s dead moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol casts players as Jacob Lee, an inmate in Black Iron Prison. When an outbreak throws the moon into chaos, Jacob must face his darkest fears to defeat the bloodthirsty creatures that stalk him as he unravels the dark mysteries at the heart of the powerful United Jupiter Company. Experience the Isolation of Jupiters’ Dead Moon - One of the most hostile, isolated environments in the universe, Callisto looms large over Jacob’s desperate struggle to survive. Players must not only contend with the horrors of Black Iron Prison, but also the centuries-old secrets that plague Jupiter’s long-dead moon, both above and below the surface.

The Callisto Protocol launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on December 2.