Dead Space Remake Looks Amazing in New Official Screenshots

Francesco De Meo
Sep 29, 2022, 05:53 AM EDT
Dead Space Remake

New Dead Space remake screenshots have surfaced online today, providing a new look at the highly anticipated remake releasing early next year.

The new screenshots, which have surfaced online thanks to the official Xbox store page that has gone live today, provide a proper look at the visuals of the final version of the game. Needless to say, the changes made to the original game's lighting go a long way in making the remake look great and even more haunting.

Dead Space Remake
Aside from sharing the three new screenshots, the Dead Space remake Xbox store page doesn't provide any new information, as it features an overview of the game's story.

The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. This remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity, suspenseful atmospheric audio, and improvements to gameplay while staying faithful to the original game’s thrilling vision.

Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast mining ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board.

Now alone and armed with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac races to find Nicole as the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura unravels around him. Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but his own crumbling sanity.

The Dead Space remake launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on January 27th, 2023.

