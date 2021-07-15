TEAMGROUP Announces The MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD Which Boasts A Capacity Of 8TB

TEAMGROUP has just announced its latest addition to the storage lineup in the form of an SSD and an SD card. The two new products announced are the MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD and the HIGH ENDURANCE CARD.

The TEAMGROUP MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD Has An 8TB Capacity With A Read/Write Speed Of 3,400/3,000 MB/s

If you are looking for extremely high capacity NVMe M.2 SSD, the TEAMGROUP MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD should definitely be an option to consider and a competitor to the Sabrent Rocket Q NVMe SSD. The MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD comes in 3 capacities which are 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB. 8TB is quite impressive and hard to find many options in this capcity. The MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD has a read speed of up to 3,400 MB/s and a write speed of up to 3,000 MB/s. The SSD utilizes QLC Flash and the PCIe Gen3x4 interface. It also supports NVMe 1.3 and the Dual Cache technologies: SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer.

Alongside the MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD, TEAMGROUP has also announced the HIGH ENDURANCE CARD which is a micro SD card designed for surveillance use cases. The micro SD card has a Video Speed Class V30 and supports 4K and Full-HD recording and playback. The HIGH ENDURANCE CARD comes in three capacities: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The micro SD card is meant for all conditions with its ability withstand both high and low temperatures as well as being shockproof, waterproof, and anti-static. The micro SD card is even x-ray proof. TEAMGROUP knows that long term durability is important in surveillance storage and the HIGH ENDURANCE CARD can read and write 40,000 hours of surveillance footage.

The TEAMGROUP MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD will be available starting mid August and the 2TB model will cost $299.99, the 4TB model will cost $699.99, and the 8TB model will cost $1299.99. The HIGH ENDURANCE CARD will be available starting early August and the 64GB model will cost $12.99, the 128GB model will cost $21.99, and the 256GB model will cost $35.99.