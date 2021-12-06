TEAMGROUP SIREN GD240E AIO ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler with LGA 1700 Compatibility and M200 Portable SSD WIP

TEAMGROUP T-FORCE announces the latest SIREN GD240E AIO aRGB CPU liquid cooler, equipped with a specially designed mounting bracket for the newest LGA 1700 socket.

This design supports Intel's 12th Gen Core CPUs as well as Z690 motherboards. Adding this new option makes the SIREN liquid cooler the ultimate cooling solution for gaming enthusiasts. Along with releasing their next-gen SIREN liquid cooler, TEAMGROUP is announcing the M200 Portable SSD. TEAMGROUP's newest SSD won Japan's 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award.

The SIREN GD240E AIO ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler continues support for older Intel and AMD sockets but also adds a mounting kit for Intel's latest LGA 1700 socket. The new mounting kit will allow for the water block to fit perfectly with the newest CPU by Intel. This new design assists with heat transfer to the high-density jet fin heat sink efficiently to increase the dissipation area and remove heat from the CPU.

The SIREN GD240E showcases an ultra-fast 4000RPM water pump pre-installed on the radiator, reducing wear and reduces noise on the CPU which is caused by the effect of the water pump vibrations. With these added features, the system is expected to deliver, at the most, 1.5 times higher cooling performance than standard liquid-cooled products. TEAMGROUP also allows the product to provide the ultimate protection for the next-gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs. The SIREN GD240E sports a mirror finish on the water block and high-speed ARGB fans that are compatible with all major motherboard lighting software.

TEAMGROUP's M200 Portable SSD is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, delivering high-speeds of 2,000MB/s, which is four times the speed of USB 3.2 Gen 1 external SSDs. The new SSD also features USB Type A and Type C OTG capabilities, creating compatibility on a wide range of platforms, from tablets, smartphones, and video game consoles, such as the PlayStation and Xbox. Weighing in at 83 grams and providing a maximum capacity of 8TB, the M200 Portable SSD is lightweight and portable, allowing users easy access to superfast drive speeds and high amounts of storage. The new SIREN GD240E AIO ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler provides a brand new CPU cooling option for Intel's latest platform, while the high-speed M200 Portable SSD offers two separate transmission interfaces.

PRODUCT SPEC MSRP (USD) TIME AVAILABLE SIREN GD240E All-In-One ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler － 109.99 Early December M200 Portable SSD 2TB 309.99 Late December 4TB 759.99 8TB 1899.99 Q1 of 2022

Hardcore gamers globally can expect both products sometime before the end of this month.