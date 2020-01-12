Phison Displays Up To 8 TB PCIe Gen 4.0 SSDs at CES

Phison has announced at CES 2020 that it was able to reduce the footprint of its E12 SSD controller to enable incredibly large-capacity SSDs. The two fantastic SSDs that Phison showed off at CES is an 8 TB M.2 SSD and a 16 TB SATA SSD.

Phison's exclusive PCIe 4.0 support for its SSD controllers has made Phison's controllers stand out from the rest, including OEMs like Samsung and other third-party controller vendors.

The 8 TB M.2 SSD

Above is Phison's reference design for a fantastically large 8 TB M.2 SSD, this massive M.2 SSD uses Phison's E12 controller. The controller is different from the standard E12 controller, Phison shrunk the overall size of the controller while not changing the 28 nm manufacturing process, Phison has named this smaller controller the PS5012-E12S. This overall smaller space being taken up by controller allows manufacturers to cram more NAND flash packages on to the drive itself.

This drive has four Micron 96-layer QLC packages on either side of the drive, for a total of eight packages. Each package features a total of 1 TB of usable capacity, which makes this M.2 drive has a total of 8 TB of capacity. The E12S controller communicated over a PCIe 4.0 x4 connection to provide speeds up to 3,500 MB/s of sequential read speed and 3,000 MB/s of sequential write speed. This PCIe 4.0 connection also allows this drive to offer 490,000 / 680,000 random read/write IOPS.

The 16 TB SATA SSD

Phison also showed off a 16 TB SATA SSD, and this SSD is primarily designed for the NAS SSDs. As with all SATA drives, the SATA bus limits the overall performance of the drive. Even with the SATA bus limitation, this prototype drive is still able to offer a speed of up to 550 / 530 MB/s of read / write speeds. This prototype drive also offers 95,000 / 90,000 IOPS of random read/write performance. This reference drive offers impressive performance along with an amazingly large capacity!

Pricing

Phison has not stated regarding pricing, but with the current cost of flash being roughly nine cents per GB, the larger 16 TB model could cost up to $1,500.