System Shock Remake Shows Off Its Dismemberment System and New Version of Cyberspace

It’s been a while since we’ve seen much of the System Shock remake from Nightdive Studios, but today the developer released looks at two new aspects of the game. First, there’s the dismemberment system, which allows you to target and destroy individual enemy body parts. Check out the dismemberment system in all its gruesome glory, below.

Next, Nightdive has also provided a peek at the System Shock remake’s reimagined version of cyberspace. In the original game cyberspace was represented by a very simple, and somewhat difficult-to-navigate, 3D wireframe environment. The System Shock remake retains some of the Tron-like feel of the original game’s version of cyberspace, but everything is much more detailed and movement looks like it will be similar to fluid “six degrees of freedom” shooters like Descent. Jump into Cyberspace, below.

It will be interesting to see how this one all comes together! Nightdive Studios originally pursued a more ambitious System Shock remake, but admitted they took a “wrong path” and have since scaled back their vision somewhat. That said, these two new videos show they’re still adding and changing things significantly in some cases. Haven’t been keeping up with the System Shock remake? Here’s a bit more information about the project:

We’ve gathered a team of industry veterans from games like Fallout: New Vegas, Mass Effect, and BioShock to create a faithful reboot of the classic game we all know and love. In System Shock, you’ll take on the role of a resourceful hacker as you explore and survive the terrors of Citadel Station brought on by a rogue AI named SHODAN. To ensure this reboot is as true to the original as possible, we’ve been collaborating with the original developers of System Shock. Understanding what they would do differently and keep the same has helped us to refresh a classic in ways Looking Glass Studios would have. We’re making System Shock for gamers that missed the opportunity to appreciate the original, and for the dedicated fans of the series.

The System Shock remake is currently in development for PC. A release date has yet to be set, although a free demo is available through Steam.