Steelrising Gets First Combat Trailer and June 2022 Release Date

During yesterday's Nacon Connect briefing, Paris-based game developer Spiders (The Technomancer, Greedfall) debuted the first combat trailer of Steelrising, its brand new IP.

The action RPG will be set in an alternate version of Paris, during the French Revolution, where the automaton army of King Louis XVI is terrorizing and suppressing the French people.

1789 is the year of the Storming of the Bastille and the start of the monarchy's downfall. Steelrising depicts an alternative version of history: what if King Louis XVI, who loved clockmaking, had built an army of robots capable of quelling the insurrection? Powerful and cruel, this army spares no one and violently punishes rebels. Paris is burning and bleeding. Men, women, and children are being systematically massacred. In this terrifying chaos, you play as Aegis, an outstanding automaton and bodyguard of Marie-Antoinette. Appointed by the Queen, Aegis will have to navigate through a Paris crawling with machines. Each fight with these mechanical enemies is a challenge where the player's skills are subjected to a tremendous ordeal. Such is the price to pay for those who want to change the course of history.

We'll certainly have more on Steelrising in the eleven months that separate us from the game's launch. Meanwhile, you're free to add it to your Steam wishlist.