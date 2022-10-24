Steelrising DLC Cagliostro’s Secrets Available on November 10

Steelrising has been out for a bit now, and has seen some updates since release, aimed at fixing issues or adding in newer content. One such case is the September 29th update, as it added in New Game Plus, as well as other new weapons for players to find and use. Today, Spiders and NACON revealed upcoming content for Steeelrising.

The new update comes in the form of the “Cagliostro’s Secrets” DLC. Inside the DLC, players will be able to visit the Hôpital Saint Louis, the newest level, along with a bunch of newer features. Players will not be able to access the Cagliostro’s Secrets content until they’ve progressed past a certain point in the game (in this case, completing the Bastille level).

The update will add the following on November 10th, 2022:

1 level (Hôpital Saint Louis)

1 "main" quest

5 weapons

1 boss

Several new enemies and new variations of existing enemies

2 new characters

New side quests that will invite you to revisit certain levels

The new story quest finds players in a story involving the Comte de Cagliostro, the King’s agent. Hôpital Saint Louis plays host to this new quest, and players won’t leave Saint Louis unscathed entirely. Players will find new enemies and Mesmer-inspired tech they’ll have to outwit; they will, however, find new weaponry to aid them throughout the quest.

Players will be able to purchase and play through the Cagliostro’s Secret DLC on November 10th, 2022, and the DLC will be available on all platforms the game has seen release on (being the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, GeForce NOW, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store).

We’ll continue to update as more information for Steelrising, including updates, is released. Steelrising is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, GeForce NOW, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.