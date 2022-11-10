Steelrising’s First Expansion “Cagliostro’s Secrets” Delivers a New Level and More Today

Following its launch in September, the steampunk Soulslike Steelrising is releasing its first major chunk of DLC, “Cagliostro's Secrets.” The expansion serves up a creepy new hospital level, main story quest, boss, additional weapons, and more. You can check out a teaser trailer for Steelrising Cagliostro's Secrets, below.

Looks like a properly creepy new environment to explore, and some of the new enemies seem like they should provide a solid challenge. Need to know about Steelrising’s first major DLC? Here’s the official description for Cagliostro's Secrets…

“In this new quest, you find yourself embroiled in a gripping story involving the King's agent, the Comte de Cagliostro. No one will return unscathed after exploring Hôpital Saint Louis – a new area whose secrets have been hidden by Louis XVI. On this dark adventure, where you must outwit Cagliostro's Mesmer-inspired machinery, you will encounter new enemies and unlock new weapons and costumes. Are you ready to discover the shocking truth about the alchemy that powers the King's automatons?”

Includes the following new content:

1 level (Hôpital Saint Louis)

1 "main" quest

5 weapons

1 boss

Several new enemies and new variations of existing enemies

2 new characters

New side quests that will invite you to revisit certain levels

Haven’t been keeping up with Steelrising? Wccftech’s Francesco De Meo enjoyed its setting, but didn’t think it quite measured up to best entries in the genre like Bloodborne…

“With its setting and story, Steelrising could have been the Bloodborne-inspired Soulslike that many have been waiting for since the release of From Software's masterpiece. Unfortunately, the game developed by Spiders is a mixed experience, with its gameplay issues making it hard to recommend to those who are not die-hard fans of the genre.”

Steelrising can be played on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. The Cagliostro's Secrets DLC is available now.