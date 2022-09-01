The Last of Us Part I, Splatoon 3, and more Exciting Games Coming Out in September

Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, I’m here to help. Every month I'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners, to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.

While the busy holiday season hasn't kicked off quite yet, the release calendar starts to pick up in September, with Naughty Dog’s big remake The Last of Us Part I, Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, and FIFA 23, just to mention a few. On the indie front, players can look forward to the much-anticipated adventure revival Return to Monkey Island, Stardew Valley/Pokemon mashup Ooblets, and more.

Note: While I may have played demos or got early access to some of the games recommended in this article, in most cases I’m simply choosing games that look promising, and can’t vouch for the end product. Do wait for reviews before buying!

That said, here are the games you should be looking out for in September…

The Headliners

The Last of Us Part I is a ground-up remake of Naughty Dog’s horror classic. While the game’s story and level design will remain the same, it has received a complete visual overhaul, modernized controls and enemy AI, and a whole host of accessibility options. While debate will likely continue to rage over whether this project was the best use of Naughty Dog’s resources, I’m not going to complain about an even better version of one of the greatest games of all time. You can pre-order the game here.

There are more than enough Soulslike action-RPGs on the market right now, but Steelrising from GreedFall developer Spiders sets itself apart with a particularly unique visual style and setting. Taking place amidst an alternative version of The French Revolution, in which the aristocracy unleashed various robotic monstrosities, this one looks weird and punishing in equal measure. You can pre-order the game here.

Another year, another chance to hit the hardwood. With NBA 2K23, the focus is on number 23 himself, as the Jordan Challenge returns from past games, bigger and better than before. As usual, tweaks have been made to the core gameplay as well, with an emphasis on giving players more freedom to attack the net. As always, it remains to be see just how much has actually been added to this year’s game, but the NBA 2K foundation remains rock solid. You can pre-order the game here.

Nintendo’s quicky paint shooter series returns for another round in Splatoon 3. Expect a number of improvements to existing modes, including fresh moves for Turf War, new bosses for Salmon Run, and three-way Splatfests. Of course, the single-player campaign is also back, with players taking on weird hairy sea creatures known as “Mammalians.” Gross, Nintendo, gross. You can pre-order the game here.

The DioField Chronicle is a new strategy RPG somewhat in the vein of past Square Enix games like Triangle Strategy or Nintendo’s Fire Emblem, although with a few twists. The big difference, is this is a real-time strategy game… of a sort. Players will be able to pause the action to issue commands, so it’s not exactly Warcraft, but you also won’t be able to step away to make a sandwich between turns. You can pre-order the game here.

The cult-favorite Valkyrie Profile series returns with Valkyrie Elysium from new studio Soleil (replacing franchise creators Tri-Ace). This entry in the series takes more of an action-oriented approach, with combat that looks reminiscent of something Platinum Games might cook up. Whether Valkyrie Elysium’s story lives up to the series’ rich legacy remains to be seen, but if you just can’t get enough Norse-themed hacking and slashing this holiday season, the game should provide. You can pre-order the game here.

Goooooooooooal! Ahem. Yes, FIFA 23 is here for another round of footie action – the last in fact, before the series loses the FIFA branding and becomes “EA Sports FC” in 2023. For this swansong, EA is promising updates to their HyperMotion animation system, overhauled dribbling, and more features to make the on-pitch action more realistic than before. But hey, I don’t need to tell football fans to go buy the latest FIFA, do I? You can pre-order the game here.

Promising Indies

What if you mashed up Harvest Moon/Stardew Valley with Pokemon with a Katamari Damacy art style? That’s basically the pitch for Ooblets, which has been in early access for a while, but launching in full this month. Oh, and did I mention you can have dance battles with your Ooblets? Yeah, it’s that sort of game. Here’s the Epic Games Store page for Ooblets.

Perhaps the most beloved classic adventure game franchise of all time returns, with Return to Monkey Island. Not only that, but original series creators Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman are returning to the series for the first time in 26 years (this game picks up where Monkey Island 2 left off). There has been a bit of grumbling about Return to Monkey Island’s graphics, but the series has gone through several visual revamps throughout the years and it’s always been the writing the really mattered, so the haters can walk the plank. Here’s the Steam page for Return to Monkey Island.

Serial Cleaner, a game about cleaning after mob killings, made a gory splash around five years ago and now developer Draw Distance is back with Serial Cleaners. As the title implies, players can now alternate between four different cleaners, each with their own strengths and skillset allowing for greater player freedom. Time to roll up those sleeves. Here’s the Steam page for Serial Cleaners.

2D indie Metroidvanias aren’t exactly in short supply right now, but Moonscars sets itself apart with a stylishly grim art style and fluid-looking combat that combines swordplay, unique weapons, and witchcraft. Stop pining for that new 2D Castlevania that may never come and give this one a shot. Here’s the Steam Page for Moonscars.

Most train-focused games tend to look toward the past, but Railgrade casts its eyes to the future as you attempt to maximize output of an offworld industrial colony. Success revolves around delivering resources and finished products via efficiently designed rail lines. With easy building tools and some challenging-looking missions, train fanatics will want to choo-choo choose this one. Here’s the Epic Games Store page for Railgrade.

Full List of Games Worth Watching in September:

Chenso Club (PC, Xbox One, PS4 & Switch, Sept. 1)

Ooblets (PC, Xbox One & Switch, Sept. 1)

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness (PC, PS4 & Switch, Sept. 2)

Lego Brawls (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Sept. 2)

Circus Electrique (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Sept. 6)

Railbound (PC & mobile, Sept. 6)

Temtem (PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 & Switch, Sept. 6)

Train Sim World 3 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Sept. 6)

Trail Out (PC, Sept. 7; Consoles in 2023)

Garden Simulator (PC, Sept. 8)

Jack Move (PC, Sept. 8)

Tower Princess (PC, PS4 & Switch, Sept. 8)

Freedom Planet 2 (PC, Sept. 13)

Isonzo (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Sept. 13)

Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 (PC, Sept. 13)

SCP: Secret Files (PC, Sept. 13)

Sunday Gold (PC, Sept. 13)

Blind Fate: Edo No Yami (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Sept. 15)

Metal: Hellsinger (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Sept. 15)

SBK 22 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Sept. 15)

Wayward Strand (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Sept. 15)

Construction Simulator (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Sept. 20)

Soulstice (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Sept. 20)

Beacon Pines (PC, Xbox One & Switch, Sept. 22)

No Place for Bravery (PC & Switch, Sept. 22)

Session: Skate Sim (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Sept. 22)

DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch & Stadia, Sept. 23)

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Switch, Sept. 23)

Grounded (PC, Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S, Sept. 27)

From Space (PC & Switch, Sept. 29)

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch & Stadia, Sept. 30)

And those are the games you should be keeping an eye on this coming month. Did I miss anything you're looking forward to?