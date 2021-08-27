Starfield New Leaked Screenshots Showcase Interiors, Spacecraft

New Starfield screenshots have leaked online, showing more of the upcoming space role-playing game in development by Bethesda.

The new screenshots, which have been taken from a 2018 build of the game, showcase interiors with some terrain clipping as well as a spacecraft from multiple angles. You can check out the screenshots by going here.

Starfield Developer Videos Reveal Some of the Game’s Varied Sci-Fi Locales

Starfield is the next big role-playing game from Bethesda and the first new IP from the development studio in a very long time. The game has been officially unveiled during the Microsoft and Bethesda E3 2021 conference, and it will launch exclusively on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom. Harnessing the power of next-gen technology and built on the all-new Creation Engine 2, Starfield takes you on a journey through space as you strive to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

Starfield launches on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on November 11st, 2022 worldwide. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.