Starfield Gets New Gorgeous Leaked Screenshot; Game Is Supposedly Targeting a Q1 2022 Release

A new Starfield screenshot has leaked online, providing another look at the upcoming role-playing game in development by Bethesda.

The new screenshot, which has been shared online by Skullzi, features a gorgeous-looking interior, which looks even more impressive considering this screenshot is taken from the 2018 build of the game.

Skullzi also talked about the Starfield release date, saying that the game is likely targeting a Q1 2022 release.

I'd consider Starfield 2022 basically confirmed from what I have been hearing, seems to be Q1 most likely March. Lots of releases this fall anyway, and Starfield will have more in-game systems than any other BGS game so they have a lot of polishing and testing to do. We'll see.

There is still, however, a very small chance that Starfield will be released in late 2021, but most of the talk he has heard is centered around an early 2022 release window. With the game having a presence at next month's E3, it is likely we will not only see the game in action but also hear more about a release window or even a precise release date.

Still a SMALL CHANCE of a 2021 release but there is a lot of talk going on centered around 2022. Either way Starfield will certainly have some sort of presence at E3 2021 one way or another.

