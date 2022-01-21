Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Looks Marvelous With Screen Space Raytracing Global Illumination in 8K on an RTX 3090
A new graphical showcase has been released, showing off 2019's Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order running in 8K on an NVIDIA RTX 3090.
One of our favorite YouTube channels, “Digital Dreams", has shared a new video, this time showing Respawns Star Wars hit title Fallen Order in all of its glory on Ultra Settings and with the creator's own custom ReShade Ray Tracing preset, complete with screen space raytracing global illumination. As you might know, Fallen Order doesn't support hardware-based ray tracing, but this ReShade preset aims to mimic a similar effect. The result is pretty impressive and really adds to the immersion and visual eye candy of this amazing title.
Check out the new showcase in 8K:
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order was released in late 2019 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A sequel to the successful title is expected to be released by the end of this year, and an official announcement might follow soon. We've included a part of our own review of Fallen Order down below:
Great care has also been put in music and sound effects, with the game featuring the iconic Lightsaber sounds, blaster sounds and so on that make the game truly feel like Star Wars. The soundtrack is also in-line with what one would expect from the franchise, with epic orchestral pieces playing during the most important battles and story sequences.
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.
