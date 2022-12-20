Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Offers 5 Combat Stances, Including Kylo Ren Style, Dual Wielding

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives in just a few short months, and while the game is definitely built on the foundation laid down by its predecessor, it brings a number of new things in terms of combat, traversal, and the game’s world.

A new feature from Game Informer details some of these changes, including the game’s new array of fighting stances/styles. These include a dual-wielding option, the ability to carry a blaster and lightsaber at the same time, and a heavy stance that sees players wield a crossguard-style lightsaber ala Kylo Ren. According to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen, switching between stances is going to be a major key to success in the game.

"We have five fully realized stances in the game. A lot of it depends on the enemy that you’re coming across. It’s advantageous to use certain types of stances against certain types of enemies, and it’s up to the player to figure that out. It requires the player to break down the enemies and figure out what the best weapon of choice is.”

Fighting isn’t the only thing getting an upgrade, as you’ll also have additional ways to get around, including a new ascension cable and various alien mounts you can train. These new options allow for a more open Metroidvania approach according to Asmussen…

"It’s much of a wider Metroidvania approach. Cal can cross huge gaps by chaining several types of skills together. But it’s also about how we approach these mounts and how they’re used to negotiate and dominate the world.”

The Game Informer article hints at a few other additions, including new buddy AI characters and a never-before-seen planet in the Star Wars universe to visit. Hopefully, we learn more about those soon.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on March 17, 2023.