Fallout 4 Looks Stunning with 300+ Mods & Reshade Ray Tracing

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 2, 2022, 05:38 AM EDT
Fallout 4

Fallout 4 is nearly seven years old, but YouTuber Digital Dreams has posted a new Beyond All Limits showcase to demonstrate that it can still look stunning on PC when packed with over three hundred mods and Reshade Ray Tracing.

For the latter, you'll need access to Pascal Gilcher's screen space ray tracing shader, available to Patreon subscribers or via GeForce Experience's built-in filters. Digital Dreams also posted his own updated Fallout 4 Reshade preset, which again is available only to Patreon subscribers.

That said, the rest of the visual overhaul is largely owed to freely downloadable mods and graphics enhancements. You can find a list below.

Fallout 4 modding will likely continue for a long while since there is no new Fallout single player game in sight. Bethesda Game Studios confirmed that a new installment will eventually be made, but only after the release of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, which means we'll have to wait for the next decade.

Meanwhile, fans only have the upcoming Amazon Prime Video TV series and the continued support for Fallout 76, which just received the free content update Expeditions: The Pitt, where players go back to Pittsburgh, a location first visited in Fallout 3.

