Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition Leaks;  Includes All Customization Content Including That of Upcoming Rise of Skywalker Update

An all-new Star Wars Battlefront 2 edition has leaked online, Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition, which packs all customization content including items from the upcoming Rise of Skywalker update.

As spotted by achievements website True Achievements, the Celebration Edition is listed for a release later this week on December 5th and includes the complete collection of customization content acquirable through in-game purchase from launch up to – and including – items inspired by Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker when they release through the game’s upcoming update on December 20.

According to the listing, the Celebration Edition contains the following:

Base Game (Including all past and future free game updates as they release)

More than 25 Hero Appearances ○ Including six Legendary Appearances, plus one Appearance each for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, coming December 20

More than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances

More than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines

More than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses

Put your mastery of the blaster, lightsaber, and the Force to the test in Capital Supremacy’s massive, multiplayer tug-of-war. Battle alone against AI foes in Instant Action. Play together with friends through exciting Co-Op missions. Partake in large conflicts on iconic planets and with characters across three STAR WARS eras. Additionally, starting December 20, 2019, experience intense battles on an exotic new battlefront with Reinforcements inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. Celebrate two years’ worth of free updates and content since launch alongside the game’s thriving community. Live out the STAR WARS battles of your dreams. Heroes are born on the battlefront.

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition doesn’t include customization content released after December 20, 2019.

Aside from the game’s full Celebration Edition, it also appears that an upgrade will be made available, which upgrades other versions of the Star Wars Battlefront 2 to the all-new Celebration Edition. This upgrade requires the base game and all game updates.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available globally now for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.