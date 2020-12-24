Star Citizen Is Making ‘Tremendous Strides’, Says Chris Roberts; It Is However ‘Too Early’ to Talk of Squadron 42 Release Dates

With 2020 winding down, Cloud Imperium Games Founder and CEO Chris Roberts posted a massive letter to update Star Citizen fans on what happened throughout this tormented year at the studio.

All in all, Roberts claimed that the game has had a successful year with the exception of the development setbacks suffered due to the work from home policies enforced by COVID-19. CIG delivered four Star Citizen updates, from Alpha 3.9 to Alpha 3.12, introducing plenty of new content and features.

Additionally, the game saw new player records, with gamers playing from 200 unique countries and territories around the world and from 56,340 unique cities play 26,576,364 hours of Star Citizen. Overall, more than 740,000 unique players played Star Citizen in 2020.

There's even a brand new roadmap in place, though it is not meant to give any estimates when it comes to the release of Squadron 42, the single player campaign of Star Citizen. In fact, Chris Roberts said the 'Briefing Room' show focused on providing the community with Squadron 42 updates will go on a 'hiatus' until the game is closer to release and there will be more to show.