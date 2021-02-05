Star Citizen’s Delayed “Assault on Stanton” Dynamic Event Finally Kicks Off Today

Late last year, the makers of Star Citizen promised to deliver the kind of large-scale space battles fans have long been hoping for with its first big server-wide dynamic event, “Assault on Stanton.” Then, because this is Star Citizen we’re talking about, the event was delayed with no new release date provided. Well, thankfully, the Assault on Stanton finally kicks for real today! You can check out a new teaser trailer for the event, below.

I know Star Citizen is the subject of a lot of (often justified) criticism, but this does look pretty cool. Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium insists they’re making “tremendous strides” toward delivering the experience they promised (check out the most recent roadmap here), and hopefully, this is a significant step toward that. Here’s the official description for the Assault on Stanton event:

Cloud Imperium Games is calling on all pilots to join the fight against the terrorist organization known as “XenoThreat” in the game’s first-ever, server-wide Dynamic Event. Unmatched in size, scope, and scale for any prior event in Star Citizen to-date, the “Assault on Stanton” Dynamic Event features multiple phases scheduled to play out over multiple days as pilots band together and rally to the defense of the Stanton System. This will be the first time Star Citizen pilots will have the chance to join forces with the UEE Navy and lead assaults against enemy capital ships. Expect large-scale encounters featuring AI controlled fleets including capital ships.

Star Citizen is available now on PC. The game is currently in alpha, with no firm date on when it will enter beta testing. The Assault on Stanton event begins today and will continue until players complete all of its objectives (which will probably take a few days). What do you think? Anybody excited to join the battle?