Spyro The Dragon Developer Toys For Bob Teases Series’ 25th Anniversary

The Spyro The Dragon series will turn 25 in 2023, and it seems like something may be in the works to celebrate one of the most iconic platform game franchises ever made, judging from some recent happenings.

As spotted by Insider Gaming, developer Toys for Bob, who worked on the Spyro Reignited Trilogy remaster, shared a new image on Twitter with the message "Big moves and BIG MOOD for 2023". In the upper left corner of the image, it is easy to spot a small image of Spyro with the number 25, which could be hinting at something related to the series getting announced to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Big moves and BIG MOOD for 2023 #LifeatTFB pic.twitter.com/Wna4Ulmerk — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) January 10, 2023

It has been some time since we have seen a new entry in the Spyro the Dragon series, so anything new will definitely be welcome. Toys for Bob proved to be a quite capable developer when it comes to platform games, having released the excellent Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time after shipping the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which is an incredibly solid remaster, as I highlighted in my review.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy is the best way players have to experience the first three entries in the Spyro the Dragon series. The remasters are extremely faithful to the originals, with a couple of additions and smoother controls that make all three games a joy to play. Sadly, some technical issues prevent the Trilogy from being the best remaster ever released, but it's definitely close to it.

If a new entry in the Spyro the Dragon series is in development, it wouldn't be the only project Toys for Bob is currently working on, as the team is also developing Crash Team Rumble, a multiplayer game based on the Crash Bandicoot series that is set to release this year on consoles.