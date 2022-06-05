New Crash Bandicoot Multiplayer Game Rumored to Be in Development

A new Crash Bandicoot multiplayer game is rumored to be in development and may be announced at one of the upcoming game showcases, according to Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, who added that it's going to be a bit like a four-player brawler. Additionally, the game is supposedly being developed by Toys for Bob, the studio behind 2020's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

The news will certainly be a positive surprise for all the fans who were in dismay when Activision Blizzard ordered the Californian studio to work on Call of Duty Warzone last year.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time earned positive critic reviews when it launched, including an 8.7 out of 10 from our own Kai Powell.

Despite the cheap tricks that Toys For Bob pulls and the other characters not living up to the same enjoyment as the Bandicoot himself, I have to admit that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is the best Crash title since the original trilogy. The higher difficulty and excessive amounts of collectibles might put off casual players and trophy hunters but Crash fans already know what they're wanting out of a proper sequel and Toys For Bob has certainly delivered. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is as much a brand new title as it is closely entwined with the history of the PlayStation 1 trilogy. Long time fans will find something new to enjoy, while first time players stepping into the jorts of the orange chordata might fall prey to cheap deaths, time and time again.

However, the game sold fewer units than the remastered games Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy (made by Vicarious Visions, now folded into Blizzard Entertainment) and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (handled by Beenox).

As a reminder, Activision Blizzard as a whole has agreed to be bought by Microsoft for nearly $70 billion earlier this year. That said, the transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and the FTC is currently doing a thorough review of the deal.