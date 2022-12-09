Crash Team Rumble Is a Team-Based 4v4 Multiplayer Game Out in 2023

At The Game Awards 2022, Activision Blizzard unveiled Crash Team Rumble, a new team-based 4v4 multiplayer game due to release next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One. It's being developed by Toys for Bob, the same studio that made Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. For a while, fans feared they'd be forced to work on Call of Duty, but that seems to have changed now.

Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys For Bob, said:

We’re so excited to unveil our fresh new take on multiplayer in the Crash universe with Crash Team Rumble. Crash Team Rumble has something for everyone – easy pick-up and play for those who just want to jump in, while also providing skilled gamers the opportunity to leverage and master their hero’s unique abilities.

Here's what you can expect to be doing to crush (pun intended) your enemies in this upcoming title.

In Crash Team Rumble, fans can play as Crash, Dingodile, and a host of other friends and frenemies, each of which has their own distinct power, personality, and playstyle, as they compete across wild and varied arenas in 4v4 team-based online multiplayer action. To lead their squad to victory, players will slide, smash, bump and bash as a team to be the “fur-st” to bank the most Wumpa fruit in their drop-off zone, while simultaneously defending the opponent team’s drop zone. Featuring cross-platform play, Crash Team Rumble will feature tons of strategic gameplay elements that will be sure to turn the tide of scoring in hilarious ways.

Unfortunately, the PC version seems to be still left out of the party, just like Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (though that game was developed by Beenox). For some reason, multiplayer Crash is off the table for PC gamers.