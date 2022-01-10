South Park Game is Currently in Development; May be a Multiplayer Title

A new South Park game has been confirmed to be in development thanks to a job listing by developer Question Games. This new project might be a multiplayer affair which will be a radically different approach compared to the last two South Park games which were single-player RPGs.

You might know Question Games from the co-op horror game that they developed called The Blackout Club. This team based in both California and Virginia is made up of ex-AAA developers whose past team credits include: Thief: Deadly Shadows, BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite, and Dishonored.

New 3D South Park Game Is Reportedly in Development

If you are worried about them being strangers to South Park, you might be happy to know that some of the staff currently working at Question Games has also been involved in the other RPG South Park titles The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole. So, while this may be a new team, they still have some groundwork with the previous titles.

The job listing that Question Games made available asks for applicants with prior multiplayer experience. Both the company and South Park Digital Studios are seeking a lead-level designer to work on a new Unreal Engine video game set in the world of the long-running series South Park.

The job listing notes that previous multiplayer level design work at a lead or senior-equivalent position is required. Because of this, it might be possible that the team is looking to add a multiplayer element to the latest South Park game. Perhaps this new title will have a cooperative focus rather than a slow tactical RPG.

Of course, no release date for this game has been made as of yet. We also don't know any other details regarding this upcoming game. However, we'll continue to update this story as more news regarding this upcoming title are made available.