SoundSlayer WIGSS Is Panasonic’s Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System Designed to Sit on Your Shoulders

Drowned amidst all of Gamescom 2021's announcements, Panasonic recently unveiled the SoundSlayer WIGSS (Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System), a surround sound device designed to sit on your shoulders. This is far from the first wearable speaker, mind you, as there are several from top brands like Bose and Sony to lesser known sub-brands, but it is the first gaming focused one we've seen yet.

Just like its sibling gaming speaker HTB01, a more traditional soundbar, the SoundSlayer WIGSS has been fine-tuned in collaboration with Square Enix and specifically with the developers of Final Fantasy XIV. Its weight is 244g, comparable to a regular headset, but Panasonic reckons it'll be more comfortable over a long time due to lack of pressure on the head and ears.

The SoundSlayer WIGSS will be compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch (TV mode) through a USB cable, and with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch (Tabletop/ Handheld mode) through a regular audio cable. Panasonic is targeting an October release date and a price of $199.