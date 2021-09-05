SoundSlayer WIGSS Is Panasonic’s Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System Designed to Sit on Your Shoulders
Drowned amidst all of Gamescom 2021's announcements, Panasonic recently unveiled the SoundSlayer WIGSS (Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System), a surround sound device designed to sit on your shoulders. This is far from the first wearable speaker, mind you, as there are several from top brands like Bose and Sony to lesser known sub-brands, but it is the first gaming focused one we've seen yet.
Just like its sibling gaming speaker HTB01, a more traditional soundbar, the SoundSlayer WIGSS has been fine-tuned in collaboration with Square Enix and specifically with the developers of Final Fantasy XIV. Its weight is 244g, comparable to a regular headset, but Panasonic reckons it'll be more comfortable over a long time due to lack of pressure on the head and ears.
The SoundSlayer WIGSS will be compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch (TV mode) through a USB cable, and with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch (Tabletop/ Handheld mode) through a regular audio cable. Panasonic is targeting an October release date and a price of $199.
Experience great sound, no matter what genre video game you play
The SoundSlayer WIGSS is equipped with three distinct gaming sound modes: Role-Playing Game mode, First-Person Shooter mode and Voice mode.
The Role-Playing Game mode is ideal for role-playing games and optimized for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online. This mode creates a sense of reality and intensity, so players feel like they're inside of the game's virtual world.
The First-person Shooter mode provides accurate audio location so users can hear subtle sounds, such as footsteps, giving players the advantage in first-person shooter and third-person shooter games.
The Voice mode enhances human voices and further contributes to the immersive experience. Recommended for adventure games, where clear dialogue can provide important clues.
By switching between the three modes, gamers can create a realistic experience filled with intensity and tension.
The SoundSlayer WIGSS also features a Music mode and Cinema mode so gamers can enjoy a realistic audio experience with content other than games, such as movies and television shows.
Furthermore, by equipping a high-performance noise- and echo-cancelling dual microphone, you can chat clearly with other players without being disturbed by the powerful surround sound.
Sound Quality Designed for Gamers - Immersive sound with the latest audio technologies
The SoundSlayer WIGSS features original sound technology with four-channel full-range speakers in a comfortable, wearable design. This high-quality gaming speaker combines original processing technologies such as True MAGESS (Majestic Augmented Gaming Environment Sound System) and a high-performance signal processor for a premium audio experience.
The True MAGESS (Majestic Augmented Gaming Environment Sound System) features four full-range speakers that deliver high surround sound in all directions accentuating sharp sounds with neodymium magnets.
Its high-performance signal processor with the original signal processing technology creates realistic surround sound. It is also compatible with multi-channel content, such as 5.1ch, and reproduces a more natural surround.
The SoundSlayer WIGSS system and unique processing technology create a more realistic acoustic field, making gamers feel as though they are enveloped by sound in all directions – helping gameplay by accurately placing footsteps, gunfire and other critical sound effects within the soundscape.
Ergonomic Design for Comfort - Powerful immersive sound in a wearable design
The SoundSlayer WIGSS, designed to sit comfortably on the shoulders, features optimal speaker placement and signal processing technology, which help to deliver a rich and powerful sound experience. The unique, ergonomic design allows gamers to play comfortably for a long period of time without putting pressure on the head and ears, which can be caused by headphones.
It also features Panasonic's original housing structure based on the results of human body data analysis to offer high levels of comfort even during extended gameplay.