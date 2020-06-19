New Benchmark Leak Shows an Unnamed Sony Smartphone Running a Snapdragon 865 Plus

It has been a rather strange couple of months. First, Qualcomm's smartphone partner Meizu denied the existence of the Snapdragon 865 Plus, only for a tipster to tweet that the SoC's launch is just around the corner, and now this. It looks like Sony isn't done releasing Android flagships for 2020 and after its Xperia 1 II unveiling, the Japanese firm could be releasing a slightly more powerful model in the near future that might be powered by a Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Upcoming Sony Xperia Model Benchmarked With 8GB RAM Running Android 10

If Geekbench is able to provide details on how well smartphone hardware performs, then it’s also a useful database to let you guys know if something like the Snapdragon 865 Plus exists or not. According to the image shared by Twitter user Abhishek Yadav, an unnamed Sony smartphone will be fueled by Qualcomm's upgraded silicon, and by upgraded, we mean increased CPU and GPU clock speeds.

The exact clock speeds haven’t been mentioned because Geekbench lists the lowest possible frequency of the chipset, but Digital Chat Station earlier revealed the clock speeds of an ‘overclocked’ Snapdragon 865 running in the ASUS ROG Phone 3 as 3.09GHz. Keep in mind that the standard frequency of the Snapdragon 865 is 2.84GHz so a jump to 3.09GHz is still significant. However, keeping the processor running at this speed will require a capable cooling solution so it will be up to Sony to decide what shall be incorporated in this unnamed Xperia model.

Sony Upcoming Mobile Phone Spotted On Geekbench.

👉 Snapdragon 865+

👉8Gb Of Ram

👉 Android Version 10.0 pic.twitter.com/teQXKCAdym — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 18, 2020

Other details found in the Geekbench leak is the presence of 8GB RAM, with the device running Android 10. It’s unconfirmed when this handset will see an unveiling but if past releases are any indication, it will most likely be during the IFA 2020 trade show. There isn’t an exact release date for the Snapdragon 865 Plus, though it’s possible it might happen sooner rather than later.

We believe it will be much sooner because later on, manufacturers will start taking an interest in the forthcoming Snapdragon 875 instead of the Snapdragon 865 Plus. Are you excited for the release of the faster Snapdragon 865? Let us know down in the comments.

News Source: Twitter (Abhishek Yadav)