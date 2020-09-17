Sony Raises Next-Gen PS5 Game Prices to $70/€80

While Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase itself might have been full of exciting news, such as the announcements of Final Fantasy XVI and a new God of War game due next year, the fact that PS5 game prices will be raised is far less thrilling.

Sony's first-party titles will indeed follow suit from the example set by Activision and Take-Two for select games. such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and NBA 2K21. Demon's Souls, Destruction All-Stars, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will all cost $70 and €80. Sackboy A Big Adventure will be slightly cheaper at $60/€70, though that's probably just a 'budget' price for this specific game.

PlayStation 5 $400/$500 Price Tag Confirmed, Release Date for US and Europe Different

PlayStation 5 Launch Day Games from SIE Worldwide Studios Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – US$69.99/CAD$89.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99/CAD$89.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – US$49.99/CAD$64.99/¥5,900/€59.99(RRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – US$69.99/CAD$89.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – US$59.99/CAD$79.99/¥6,900/€69.99(RRP)

We don't know if all third-party developers will raise PS5 game prices (and indeed, Xbox Series S/X game prices) accordingly, but it seems likely. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, for instance, recently said the publisher's Holiday lineup will keep the traditional pricing, leaving the door open for a price increase in the future.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, on the other hand, spoke about this very topic in a recent conference call for the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia.