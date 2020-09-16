Final Fantasy XVI is a Timed PS5 Console Exclusive, Trailer Reveals Dark, Bloody Tone

Note: This is a developing story. More Final Fantasy XVI details will be added later.

Rumors have been swirling for a while, but today at the big Sony’s big PlayStation 5 Showcase, Square Enix unveiled Final Fantasy XVI. The game looks to have a much darker, more serious tone than recent Final Fantasy games – the game almost has a Dark-Souls-esque feel. Check out the surprisingly bloody Final Fantasy XVI trailer for yourself!

Final Fantasy XVI is a time PS5 console exclusive (it will also be coming to PC). A release date has yet to be set.