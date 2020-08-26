Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is $70 on PS5/XSX, Crossgen Upgrade Bundle Being Offered

Today Activision finally pulled the curtain back on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, releasing a full trailer for the game’s single-player campaign, details about how the game will cross over with Call of Duty: Warzone, and more (get all the details here), but they also revealed something fans might not be so excited about – a next-gen price tag. Much like NBA 2K21 and other AAA games, the Xbox Series and PS5 versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war will cost $70. With CoD on board, it seems like the next-gen price hike is probably going to be standard across the board.

Activision has also announced they’ll be offering a Smart-Delivery-style free next-gen upgrade scheme, although since the XSX/PS5 versions of Cold War cost more, you’ll need to buy the $70 “Cross-Gen Bundle” to get the upgrade. Activision has announced three different CoD: Black Ops Cold War editions – the $60 current-gen Standard Edition, the $70 Cross-Gen Bundle, and the $90 Ultimate Edition, which also includes the next-gen upgrade. Shockingly, it seems like an expensive physical collector’s edition isn’t being offered. Here’s everything included in the different versions of the game:

Standard Edition (PC, Xbox One & PS4)

Standard Edition includes:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game

Confrontation Weapons Pack

Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X)

Includes Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game (current-gen version and next-gen version when it launches) and Confrontation Weapons Pack. Pre-order and receive early access to the Open Beta and additional MW and WZ content.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game (current-gen and next-gen versions)

Confrontation Weapons Pack

Ultimate Edition (PC, PS4/PS5, and Xbox One/Xbox Series X)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game

Console versions include current-gen version and next-gen version when it launches

Land, Sea and Air Pack (3 Operator Skins, 3 Vehicle Skins, 3 Weapon Blueprints)

Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips)

Confrontation Weapons Pack

Everyone who pre-orders also gets early access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta, and the Frank Woods operator. Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition also get 10 more battle pass tier skips.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 13. The game will be available on Xbox Series X and PS5 whenever the consoles happen to launch.