God of War Sequel is Coming to PS5 in 2021

Sony just dropped a ton of major info during their latest PlayStation 5 Showcase, including the console’s price and release date, but the biggest surprise of the show was saved for the end. Sony has confirmed the next God of War game from SIE Santa Monica is coming our way in 2021. You can check out a brief teaser for the game below.

Not a lot to go on there, but we do hear Kratos say “the time draws near…you must prepare yourself” followed by the text “Ragnarök is coming.” It was teased Ragnarök was on the way at the end of 2018’s God of War, so that would indicate this is a full sequel rather than a next-gen remake or remastering. And as of this moment, that’s about all we know!

Of course, a new God of War is an exciting prospect, as the 2018 game was one of the best of this past generation. Kai Powell gave the game a rare 10 out of 10 in his review…

God of War is one of those rare titles that define the console generation. Kratos’ fighting has been refined to its very best and the lands of Midgard are filled with wonders of all manner to explore and defeat. It’s been nearly the entire lifespan of the PlayStation 4 console since Kratos has seen new adventure but the wait has been absolutely worth it. Santa Monica Studio’s journey is still far from over, but they’ve once again shown why Kratos is one of gaming’s greatest anti-heroes.

The next God of War rampages onto PS5 in 2021. What do you think? Hyped for Kratos next adventure? What do you think the PS5 will bring to the usual God of War formula? I’m looking forward to a more seamless world and some truly insane boss fights.