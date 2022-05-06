Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Becomes Top Grossing Game Adaptation of All Time at the Box Office

SEGA announced that the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie has surpassed its predecessor's record as the top-grossing game adaptation of all time at the box office. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 earned $331.64 million globally, while the first installment stopped at $319.71 million back in 2020.

The sequel launched in theaters starting March 31st in certain territories (April 6th in the US). The box office breakdown is $162.74 million in the US (again topping the predecessor) and $168.9 million internationally.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Brings $71 Million in Revenue Over its Opening Weekend

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 features James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Natasha Rothwell as Rachel, Adam Pally as Wade, Shemar Moore as Randall, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik.

The success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was more than enough to already warrant another sequel, which SEGA estimates to show up after 2023. Knuckles is also getting his own spin-off in a TV series that's set to air on Paramount+.

On the gaming front, SEGA's mascotte is coming back this June with Sonic Origins, a collection of remasters featuring the first four platform games that were released for the Sega Genesis and Sega CD.

The most anticipated game by fans is certainly Sonic Frontiers, though. Rumored to release on November 15th, it will be a brand new installment.

Sonic Frontiers is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike. With the effort of the talented developers at Sonic Team Japan, we’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities. There’s sure to be lots of twists and turns around every corner in Sonic Frontiers, and we’re excited to unveil more information about the game over the coming months.

Lastly, there's also an animated TV series adaptation titled SONIC PRIME coming to Netflix this year. Which of these upcoming releases are you most excited about?