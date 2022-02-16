Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie, Knuckles Live-Action Series Announced

A third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is currently in the works, alongside a new live-action series focused on one of the most popular characters in the series.

Paramount Pictures confirmed that the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie is currently in development alongside a live-action series featuring Knuckles that will also see the return of Idris Elba. No release window has been announced for the two projects.

SEGA Corporation CEO Haruki Satomi commented on the announcement of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie and live-action series, saying that 2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise.

We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live action Sonic series for Paramount+ are being actively developed. We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them. 2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday. Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie will hit theaters worldwide this April. The next entry in the series, Sonic Frontiers, will launch on PC and consoles later this year.