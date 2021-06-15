Snapdragon 895, Snapdragon 888’s Rumored Successor, Is Apparently Getting Testing by Qualcomm’s Phone Partners

The Snapdragon 888 successor, rumored to be called the Snapdragon 895, is slowly entering the rumor mill. Just a while back, some specification details regarding the upcoming SoC were shared, and now, one tipster states that the chipset is already being tested. This means that Qualcomm will likely announce the Snapdragon 895 in time while prepping shipments for its multiple smartphone partners.

Snapdragon 895 Could Be Made on Samsung’s 4nm Process Instead of TSMC, Which Would Speed up Shipments for Qualcomm’s Phone Partners

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Snapdragon 895, which is also identified by part number SM8450, is being tested by Qualcomm’s Chinese smartphone partners. The upcoming SoC is said to be slightly faster than the Snapdragon 888, but actual results are expected to arrive much later, so we will find out how much of a major leap Qualcomm can deliver with the latest chipset release.

Snapdragon 895, Exynos 2200 to Be Made Using Samsung’s 4nm Node, Not TSMC’s

The Snapdragon 895 is said to support the new ArmV9 architecture, along with sporting Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon X65 5G modem. In addition, the baseband chip is said to be integrated, so we should expect improved power efficiency from the SoC as opposed to Qualcomm providing a separate 5G modem for its phone partners. Another additional piece of info claims that the Snapdragon 895 will be made on Samsung’s 4nm node and not TSMC’s.

Since TSMC is likely operating at full capacity for Apple in fulfilling initial 4nm chip shipments, it would not have been possible for the Taiwanese manufacturer to accommodate orders for Qualcomm. Luckily, Samsung has those resources available, but it is not confirmed how big of a difference we should see from the two manufacturing processes.

While Digital Chat Station has not provided a release timeline for the Snapdragon 895, we believe it could officially arrive in the fourth quarter of this year, so we will relay all relevant details to our readers when the time is appropriate, so stay tuned.

News Source: DCS