Apple Has Reportedly Secured 4nm Chip Orders From TSMC for Future Mac Products; Production to Begin in Q4, 2021

TSMC, Apple’s biggest silicon supplier, will reportedly start 4nm chip production during the fourth quarter of 2021. Seeing as how Apple is ahead of the competition in securing an initial supply of advanced manufactured nodes, the 4nm process will likely be for future Mac products.

4nm Volume Production Timeline Indicates That New Apple Silicon iMac Could Arrive in Q4, 2021

A fresh report from DigiTimes claims that Apple has already booked the initial capacity of TSMC’s N4 process for future Mac products. For those that do not know, ‘N4’ is TSMC’s 4nm process, and with volume production expected to start from Q4, 2021, this can mean that the Apple Silicon iMac could arrive during the same period. Previously, one tipster states that the redesigned iMac was delayed to October, suggesting that we may see the new machines later this year.

However, what about the Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models? It appears that these new machines will not use TSMC’s 4nm process since mass production is said to start in H2, 2021. Then again, it is possible that the upcoming Apple Silicon iMac is not treated to a 4nm chip either. We say this because, according to previous reports, Apple could use the M2 chipset or an A14T SoC instead, both of which are said to be made on the 5nm node.

Also, this is not the first time Apple is said to have secured advanced chip shipments from TSMC. Previously, the technology giant is said to have taken up more than 50 percent of TSMC’s 5nm production, along with an initial batch of 3nm chips from the same supplier. In short, Apple is ahead of the competition as it continues to push the limits of custom silicon manufacturing, which we will hopefully see during the fourth quarter of this year.

Apple Silicon made using 4nm technology could boost energy efficiency significantly while also delivering a decent performance boost, so let us keep our fingers crossed for what comes next.

News Source: DigiTimes